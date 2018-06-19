Brazil sees sharp increase in levels of obesity

Obesity affects 18.9 percent of Brazilians living in cities while 54 percent of this population is overweight, according to Health Ministry data published Monday.



According to Vigitel, an investigation into health risk factors and chronic diseases nationwide, obesity increased by 110 percent among young people between 2007 and 2017.



However, on the positive side, the research found an increase in physical activity of 24.1 percent between 2009 and 2017 and a drop in the consumption of sodas and sugary drinks of 52.8 percent between 2007 and 2017.



These drinks fell particularly out of favor with adults between 25 and 34 and those aged over 65.



The regular eating of fruit and vegetables also increased by 5 percent between 2008 and 2017.



Fatima Marinho, director of the health ministry's department of vigilance against chronic diseases, said that "while this trend shows stability and growth of people who practice physical activity and are consuming healthier ingredients, we cannot stop being vigilant."



"Obesity and overweight are gateways to chronic diseases, such as hypertension and diabetes, which harm the health of the population and could be avoided," she added.

