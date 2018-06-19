Senior US diplomat to travel to Seoul, Tokyo on Iran sanctions

The US State Department said Monday that Assistant Secretary of State for International Security and Nonproliferation Christopher Ford will lead a delegation to Seoul and Tokyo to convey the US Iran policy.



The tour scheduled for June 18-20 aims "to convey the Administration's Iran policy, including with regard to the re-imposition of nuclear-related sanctions on Iran," according to a State Department statement.



"The United States is working with nations around the world to create a new global effort to counter Iran's nuclear and proliferation threats, as well as its support for terrorism, militancy, and continued development and testing of ballistic missiles," it added.



Ford would be joined by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Andrew Peek and other US government officials.



The Trump administration exited the historic Iran nuclear deal in May, threatening to re-impose nuke-related sanctions on Iran and punish those that have business links with the Middle East nation.



The move has been criticized by many European nations.



Iran signed the landmark nuclear deal with the US, Britain, France, Russia and China plus Germany in 2015 to halt its nuclear weapons program in exchange for sanctions relief.

