Four people injured in shooting in Malmo, Sweden

A shooting took place Monday night in southern Swedish city of Malmo, with four people injured, Swedish Television reported Monday.



The report says local police were notified of the shooting at Drottninggatan in central Malmo.



According to a police source, four people have been taken to hospital.



The police have secured the site as a suspected crime scene and have blocked the area. Further investigation is ongoing.