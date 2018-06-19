Some schools in New York area close early due to record heat

Naked Cowboy Robert John Burck poses for photos at Times Square in New York City, the United States, on June 18, 2018. Forecasted highs for Central Park, New York City, are expected to hit 95 degrees (35 degrees Celsius), which would tie a record that was set back in 1929. Photo:Xinhua

A woman cosplaying the Statue of Liberty drinks energy beverage at Times Square in New York City, the United States, on June 18, 2018. Forecasted highs for Central Park, New York City, are expected to hit 95 degrees (35 degrees Celsius), which would tie a record that was set back in 1929.Photo:Xinhua

A woman cools herself down with a fan at Times Square in New York City, the United States, on June 18, 2018. Forecasted highs for Central Park, New York City, are expected to hit 95 degrees (35 degrees Celsius), which would tie a record that was set back in 1929. Photo:Xinhua