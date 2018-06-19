Residents relocated to new settlement for environmental protection in Lhasa

This photo taken on June 18, 2018 shows residences built for villagers who have moved from Nyima County of Nagqu to the new settlement in Lhasa during a relocation program with environmental purposes in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. A total of 1,102 residents have been relocated to a new settlement in Lhasa to make their old neighbourhoods accessible to wild animals in the Qiangtang National Nature Reserve. Completed on Monday, the relocation marked the first such program carried out for the sake of environmental protection in areas at high altitudes in Tibet Autonomous Region. Photo:Xinhua

Villagers who have moved from Nyima County of Nagqu during a relocation program with environmental purposes are welcomed at their new settlement in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 18, 2018.

A motorcade of coaches carry villagers from Nyima County of Nagqu to a new settlement in Lhasa during a relocation program with environmental purposes in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 17, 2018.

Villagers sit in a coach which will carry them from Nyima County of Nagqu to a new settlement in Lhasa during a relocation program with environmental purposes, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 17, 2018.