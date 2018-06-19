Total length of operational high-speed rail tracks in Guangxi hits 1,751 km

In this aerial photo taken on June 18, 2018, a bullet train operates on a rail bridge in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Starting from zero, the total length of operational high-speed rail tracks in Guangxi has hit 1,751 kilometers in the recent five years. By 2020, the autonomous region expects to expand its high-speed railway network to over 2,000 kilometers.Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on June 18, 2018 shows a bullet train maintenance base in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Starting from zero, the total length of operational high-speed rail tracks in Guangxi has hit 1,751 kilometers in the recent five years. By 2020, the autonomous region expects to expand its high-speed railway network to over 2,000 kilometers. Photo:Xinhua