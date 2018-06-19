China to adopt strong countermeasure if US imposes additional tariffs on Chinese goods

China will be forced to adopt comprehensive measures combining quantity and quality to create a strong countermeasure if the US side issues a tariffs list following US President Donald Trump's announcement to raise additional tariffs on 200 billion US dollars' worth of Chinese goods with a rate of 10 percent.The spokesman of Chinese Ministry of Commerce said the United States initiated a trade war and violated the laws of the market, which does not meet the current development trend of the world. The act not only harms the interests of peoples and enterprises of China and the United States, but also hurts the interests of other countries across the world.The spokesman also said China's response is to safeguard the interest of the country and the people, and also to defend the free trade system, as well as safeguard the common interests of mankind.The spokesman concluded by saying no matter how the external environment changes, China will adhere to the path of peaceful development by deepening reform and opening up, firmly advance high-quality economic development, and accelerate the construction of a modern economic system.