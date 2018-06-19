Various activities held to celebrate Dragon Boat Festival in China

A tourist smells a satchel at a cultural fair in Shanghai, east China, June 18, 2018. Various activities were held to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on the fifth day of the fifth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, or June 18 this year. Photo:Xinhua

Performers take part in a show on a dragon boat in Shanghai, east China, June 18, 2018. Various activities were held to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on the fifth day of the fifth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, or June 18 this year.Photo:Xinhua

Children present DIY art works at a youth center in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, June 18, 2018. Various activities were held to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on the fifth day of the fifth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, or June 18 this year. Photo:Xinhua

Children learn to make Zongzi, a pyramid-shaped dumpling made of glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves, at a youth center in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, June 18, 2018. Various activities were held to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on the fifth day of the fifth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, or June 18 this year. Photo:Xinhua