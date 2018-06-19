China's top legislature convenes bimonthly session

China's top legislature opened its bimonthly session on Tuesday, with legislators scheduled to deliberate a draft law and amendment, as well as bills and reports.



Legislators will review the draft e-commerce law and a draft amendment to the individual income tax law, at this session of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee.



They will review draft revisions to the organic laws of the people's courts and the people's procuratorates respectively.



The legislators will deliberate on a bill on the duties of the NPC Constitution and Law Committee, submitted by the chairpersons' meeting of the NPC Standing Committee, and a bill on maritime rights protection and law enforcement of the China Coast Guard, submitted by the Central Military Commission.



They will consider a State Council report on 2017 final accounts and an audit report on the central government's 2017 budget, fiscal revenue, and expenditure, as well as examine and approve the central government's final accounts in 2017.



They will review reports on national sci-tech projects, solid waste disposal, implementation of the Statistics Law, and top legislator Li Zhanshu's visit to Ethiopia, Mozambique and Namibia.

