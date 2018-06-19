Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"There are all kinds of ads on the walls, but not an emergency call number."So said a man surnamed Zhang. Zhang lives in a neighborhood in Shijingshan district. On Sunday morning, Zhang was taking the elevator in his building when it suddenly stopped and began to drop. Fortunately, it didn't fall far and Zhang was unhurt. Stuck, Zhang pressed the emergency button but discovered it was broken. Zhang's anger was increased when he discovered that while there were plenty of ads in the elevator, there was no emergency call number. In the end, Zhang had to call the police for help. The property management company later fixed the bell and added the number. (Source: Beijing Morning Post)