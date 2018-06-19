Russian community in Beijing excited as country overcomes controversy to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup

The Russian community in Beijing supports their team from afar. Photo: VCG

Alexander Glibaci Photo: Katrin Büchenbacher/GT

Anna Guskova Photo: Katrin Büchenbacher/GT

Lubsan Tsydypov and Diana Misbakhova Photo: Katrin Büchenbacher/GT

Nastya Kvak Photo: Katrin Büchenbacher/GT

The host country for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Russia appears to be off to a magnificent start following the national team's 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia in the opening match. Russia Today called it a "historic" win while Arab News headlined "Saudis … wail Russia's 5 goal rampage."With this victory, critical voices that said Russia's team is the worst ever for a World Cup host nation have been silenced in one blow.The team and the host nation were the object of widespread controversy in the run-up to the World Cup as Russia's relations with the West reached a low point. For example, Brazil's foreign ministry warned members of the LGBT community not to publicly display any form of affection in Russia due to the homophobic atmosphere in the country, the German magazine Spiegel reported. Some world leaders went as far as to ask for a boycott, according to the football news site goal.com.For Russia, however, hosting the World Cup is a financial and political opportunity. Metropolitan talked to members of the Russian community in Beijing to find out how they felt about the biggest sports event this summer being held in their home country.Alexander Glibaci, a wine dealer, used to play soccer when he was younger but has not been keeping up with it much since he moved to Beijing two years ago."I am proud, of course," said Glibaci about Russia being the World Cup host country. However, he doubts whether the team can win the competition."I don't think that the Russian team will rank first, I think it will be a South-American country," he added.Nastya Kvak, a student at Central University of Finance and Economics, thinks that the World Cup will positively impact both international relations and the domestic economy. However, like Glibaci, she has less faith in the Russian national team."If they win the World Cup, I will feel so proud and happy, but honestly, I think this is daydreaming," she said.Freelancer and event organizer Anna Guskova, who moved to Beijing a year ago, sees the World Cup as a good chance for Russia to connect with other countries, "especially in the current political situation."Guskova said the sports event attracts a lot of people to Russia who might have never been there before, which is a good thing."They get a chance to see the real Russia and the real Russian people, not the Russia they see in the media," Guskova said.She hopes that the massive event will spark friendships between Russians and visitors from other countries.Meanwhile, Diana Misbakhova, a student at Beihang University, thinks the World Cup will help Russian host cities develop faster. Besides Moscow, St Petersburg and the former Winter Olympic Games host city Sochi, eight less well-known cities will be in the spotlight. Volgograd, where the famous battle of Stalingrad happened during World War II, and Kaliningrad, the former capital of Prussia, are two of them.Lubsan Tsydypov, a student at Beihang University, is "definitely" supporting the Russian team but said "they are not perfect.""The Russian team needs a lot more support and a lot of luck," he said.Guskova is more optimistic. She said the fact that Russia is hosting the competition will help the team to do better "because they will have much more support from the people."While many Chinese are passionate football fans, they are equally passionate about laughing about their own team's soccer mediocre skills. China does not have a national football team that plays at an international level, and China did not qualify for the World Cup, at least not this time.Former Guangzhou Evergrande youth coach Marco Pezzaiuoli told the Xinhua News Agency that it will take "about one to two generations before China can reach a level to compete successfully at a World Cup." So, what do Russians in Beijing think about China's soccer aspirations?"It's difficult," Glibaci said, "I can only wish them the best, that's all I can do."Tsydypov sometimes watches the Chinese league to improve his Chinese. He believes that China's advantage lies in its rapidly growing economy which will help the country catch up in soccer sooner or later."They are promoting football, and they have a lot of money," he said."Chinese athletes are great," said Kvak. "But in terms of football, they need to try harder."

Russia fans celebrate their team's victory against Saudi Arabia. Photo: VCG