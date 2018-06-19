Nepali prime minister embarks on visit to China

Nepali Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli embarked on an official visit to China on Tuesday morning.
During the visit, the two countries will sign several agreements and memorandum of understandings, according to the foreign ministry.
Prior to the visit, in an exclusive interview with Xinhua, the prime minister said that Nepal wants to enhance cross-border railroad connectivity, infrastructure development, trade, investment and tourism under the Belt and Road
Initiative.
This is the first visit of the prime minister to China after he came to power in February.