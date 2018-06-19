China welcomes Afghan gov't decision to extend ceasefire with Taliban: FM

China Tuesday welcomed the Afghan government's decision to extend a ceasefire with the Taliban, and appreciated its efforts to promote domestic peace.



Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang made the remarks at a routine news briefing when asked to comment on Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's announcement of an extension of the temporary ceasefire with the Taliban last Saturday.



China appreciates the Afghan government's efforts to promote peace, welcomes the extension of the ceasefire, and calls on all parties in the conflict in Afghanistan to achieve reconciliation and peace through dialogue and negotiations, said Geng.



"China firmly supports the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned inclusive reconciliation process, and is ready to work with the international community to continue to make constructive contributions for an early realization of peace in Afghanistan," Geng said.

