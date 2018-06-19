Local dialect is an important cultural brand

A Shanghainese movie adapted from a well-known local opera play, Thunderstorm, was shot recently; the creators of the film attended the 2018 Shanghai International Film & TV Festival to promote it, Xinmin Evening reported Tuesday.



Shanghai opera is often presented in the Shanghainese dialect but is influential nationwide. Compared with other genres of Chinese operas, Shanghai opera is known for its modern urban themes.



In the 1950s, two Shanghai operas were presented on screen for the first time, making the opera famous nationwide. In the 1990s, there were a number of popular Shanghainese television dramas broadcast all over China. Actors in these TV dramas spoke in the local dialect.



According to local artists, language is crucial in presenting Shanghai's unique culture and social customs through art and entertainment; therefore, in recent years, many popular movies and television dramas have started to incorporate Shanghainese.

