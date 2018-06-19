City enters into wet, humid plum-rain season

Shanghai is expected to experience frequent rainy weather from Tuesday through Sunday as the region enters the wet, humid plum-rain season, Shanghai Observer reported Tuesday.



On Tuesday, showers or thunderstorms were predicted to cover the city, with moderate to high rainfall in some areas.



Despite the rainy weather, temperatures from Wednesday through Friday are expected to hover around 27 C, then rise to around 29 C over the weekend.



The plum-rain season, known as meiyu in Chinese, is usually defined by several standards. For example, at least three days' average daily temperatures maintain no less than 22 C over a period of five days. It must also have four days of rain during the first five days of the season.





