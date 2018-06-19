Learning Chinese

snacks



下酒菜



(xiàjiǔcài)

A: Have you been following the World Cup recently? Have you been watching matches at night?



最近你追世界杯了吗？有晚上看球吗？



(zuìjìn nǐ zhuī shìjièbēi le ma? yǒu wǎnshànɡ kànqiú ma?)

B: Of course. I plan to arrange for several friends to come to my house at night to watch the games, drink beer and chat.



当然呀,我打算约几个朋友来我家晚上一起看球喝啤酒,顺便一起聊聊天。



(dānɡrán ya, wǒ dǎsuàn yuē jǐɡè pénɡyǒu lái wǒjiā wǎnshànɡ yīqǐ kànqiú hē píjiǔ, shùnbiàn yīqǐ liáoliáo tiān.)

A: Can I come? I know how to make snacks. I can make some and bring them over for everyone to share.



那我可以来吗？我会做下酒菜, 我可以做一些带来跟你们分享。



(nà wǒ kěyǐ lái ma? wǒ huì zuò xiàjiǔcài, wǒ kěyǐ zuò yīxiē dàilái ɡēn nǐmen fēnxiǎnɡ.)

B: You're welcome to join us! Please make some peanuts and cucumber as well as some spicy or fried snacks. They go best with beer!



欢迎加入! 请做一些花生米黄瓜和麻辣或者油炸的零食吧,跟啤酒搭配最棒了！



(huānyínɡ jiārù! qǐnɡ zuò yīxiē huāshēnɡmǐ huánɡɡua hé málà huòzhě yóuzhá de línɡshí ba, ɡēn píjiǔ dāpèi zuìbànɡ le.)





Illustration: Xia Qing/GT









