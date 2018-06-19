Happy birthday:



Success will not be handed to you on a silver platter. Life is full of unlimited potential, but sometimes tapping into that potential means having to take on some difficult challenges. Your financial luck is on the rise. Your lucky numbers: 3, 4, 7, 10, 11.



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Time is on your side. Be patient and things will start to shift to your favor before too long. An incredible opportunity for romance is heading your way tonight so make sure you are ready. ✭✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Friendship will be highlighted. Talking things out with a close friend can help turn things around if you are feeling down in the dumps today. A financial opportunity will require you do some research in order to properly capitalize on it. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Knowledge is power. Your energy will best be spent furthering your education and learning everything you can about your field of expertise. Conditions will be favorable for making long-term investments. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Waiting patiently is sometimes the hardest part of implementing a plan. While you wait, take this time to prepare so you will be ready to strike when the time comes. Social occasions will be great opportunities for fun and excitement. ✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Your ability to tell right from wrong has been seamlessly internalized. Let your intuition guide you today and you won't go wrong. A friend will open the doorway to a valuable opportunity. ✭✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



You will have to be more proactive than you have been in the past if you want to achieve success. Speak up and take action, otherwise you are sure to be passed over. ✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Taking part in events or gatherings will give you the perfect opportunity to show off your talents and stand out from the crowd. This is your time to shine! Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



If you find yourself needing to take a break from it all, you will not be able to find peace at home. A quiet evening at a coffee shop will make for the perfect escape. If something sounds too good to be true, it most likely is. ✭✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



You will be able to achieve great things if you go your own way instead of following in the footsteps of others. Use your imagination to the fullest and you will be rewarded for your efforts. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



This is not a good time to make risky investments, so play things safe when it comes to your finances. Do not allow yourself to be fooled by sweet talk or compliments as someone is looking to pull the wool over your head. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Take your time when it comes to your plans. If you jump the gun you may end up putting everything you've worked for in jeopardy. Lady Luck will be on your side when it comes to money matters. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Do not worry that no one will be there when you need help. Your friends and family will stand by your side when you need them the most. ✭✭✭✭