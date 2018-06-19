Puzzle

ACROSS1 Gate securers6 Assist a shoplifter10 Long time periods14 Home with no A/C15 The Apple apple, e.g.16 Fruit "meat"17 Undesirable soft food18 What rats do19 With an icy coat20 Simple construction supplies23 David Allan of music24 Like seven parts of Rome27 Change text again31 Fuel source33 "Nim's Island" author Wendy34 Geographic reference35 Do like a bell36 "Don't go out that door!"37 They drove off a cliff40 Possess41 Pool prods42 Jungle growths43 U-turn from WSW44 "Sciences" go-with45 Examine anew46 Spades player's error48 It can get you there49 Spreadsheet revelation56 Missile housing58 Strong smell59 Unreliable scoundrel60 Not quiet61 Eclectic assortment62 What yes-men do63 Name in three English rivers64 Snitch65 Gardeners' nemesesDOWN1 Low? No, u-turn2 Yamuna River city3 Run-down area4 Sonnet or ode5 Grammatical error6 Aquarium problem7 Beethoven's birthplace8 "Good gravy!" kin9 Public assembly meeting10 Spring month11 Bad cure for headaches?12 Common tree13 Double agent, e.g.21 Turn to mush22 Get feverish25 Clears one's writing?26 Least rainy27 Word of preference28 Gas used as fuel29 Exam for Brit preteen students30 Valley31 Traffic shifters32 Auto pioneer Ransom35 Ex-lax?36 Courtroom attire38 325,851 gallons39 Commit a checking error44 Many a year ___45 Was in the paper47 Wear away48 "Brady Bunch" member50 Run while stopped51 Work hard52 Exclusive opera seating53 Beastly male creature54 Brought to court55 Calls, in poker56 ___-Pitch softball57 Pay-you-later kin

Solution