Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/6/19 19:18:39

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Gate securers

  6 Assist a shoplifter

 10 Long time periods

 14 Home with no A/C

 15 The Apple apple, e.g.

 16 Fruit "meat"

 17 Undesirable soft food

 18 What rats do

 19 With an icy coat

 20 Simple construction supplies

 23 David Allan of music

 24 Like seven parts of Rome

 27 Change text again

 31 Fuel source

 33 "Nim's Island" author Wendy

 34 Geographic reference

 35 Do like a bell

 36 "Don't go out that door!"

 37 They drove off a cliff

 40 Possess

 41 Pool prods

 42 Jungle growths

 43 U-turn from WSW

 44 "Sciences" go-with

 45 Examine anew

 46 Spades player's error

 48 It can get you there

 49 Spreadsheet revelation

 56 Missile housing

 58 Strong smell

 59 Unreliable scoundrel

 60 Not quiet

 61 Eclectic assortment

 62 What yes-men do

 63 Name in three English rivers

 64 Snitch

 65 Gardeners' nemeses

DOWN

  1 Low? No, u-turn

  2 Yamuna River city

  3 Run-down area

  4 Sonnet or ode

  5 Grammatical error

  6 Aquarium problem

  7 Beethoven's birthplace

  8 "Good gravy!" kin

  9 Public assembly meeting

 10 Spring month

 11 Bad cure for headaches?

 12 Common tree

 13 Double agent, e.g.

 21 Turn to mush

 22 Get feverish

 25 Clears one's writing?

 26 Least rainy

 27 Word of preference

 28 Gas used as fuel

 29 Exam for Brit preteen students

 30 Valley

 31 Traffic shifters

 32 Auto pioneer Ransom

 35 Ex-lax?

 36 Courtroom attire

 38 325,851 gallons

 39 Commit a checking error

 44 Many a year ___

 45 Was in the paper

 47 Wear away

 48 "Brady Bunch" member

 50 Run while stopped

 51 Work hard

 52 Exclusive opera seating

 53 Beastly male creature

 54 Brought to court

 55 Calls, in poker

 56 ___-Pitch softball

 57 Pay-you-later kin

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus