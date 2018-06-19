Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Gate securers
6 Assist a shoplifter
10 Long time periods
14 Home with no A/C
15 The Apple apple, e.g.
16 Fruit "meat"
17 Undesirable soft food
18 What rats do
19 With an icy coat
20 Simple construction supplies
23 David Allan of music
24 Like seven parts of Rome
27 Change text again
31 Fuel source
33 "Nim's Island" author Wendy
34 Geographic reference
35 Do like a bell
36 "Don't go out that door!"
37 They drove off a cliff
40 Possess
41 Pool prods
42 Jungle growths
43 U-turn from WSW
44 "Sciences" go-with
45 Examine anew
46 Spades player's error
48 It can get you there
49 Spreadsheet revelation
56 Missile housing
58 Strong smell
59 Unreliable scoundrel
60 Not quiet
61 Eclectic assortment
62 What yes-men do
63 Name in three English rivers
64 Snitch
65 Gardeners' nemeses
DOWN
1 Low? No, u-turn
2 Yamuna River city
3 Run-down area
4 Sonnet or ode
5 Grammatical error
6 Aquarium problem
7 Beethoven's birthplace
8 "Good gravy!" kin
9 Public assembly meeting
10 Spring month
11 Bad cure for headaches?
12 Common tree
13 Double agent, e.g.
21 Turn to mush
22 Get feverish
25 Clears one's writing?
26 Least rainy
27 Word of preference
28 Gas used as fuel
29 Exam for Brit preteen students
30 Valley
31 Traffic shifters
32 Auto pioneer Ransom
35 Ex-lax?
36 Courtroom attire
38 325,851 gallons
39 Commit a checking error
44 Many a year ___
45 Was in the paper
47 Wear away
48 "Brady Bunch" member
50 Run while stopped
51 Work hard
52 Exclusive opera seating
53 Beastly male creature
54 Brought to court
55 Calls, in poker
56 ___-Pitch softball
57 Pay-you-later kin
Solution