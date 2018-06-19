WeWork kickstarts multi-faceted “Created in China” campaign

General Manager of WeWork Greater China Alan Aigives a speech at the fashion show. Photo: Courtesy of WeWork National Sports Group





WeWork - a platform for creators that provides the space, community and services to help people make a life, not just a living - held WeWork's Uniquely China Fashion Extravaganza as part of its "Created in China" campaign in Shanghai recently.In collaboration with Asia's largest online integrated upscale products and services platform, Secoo and original fashion design champion XCOMMON, coupled with three other Chinese independent designer brands - Digest Design Workshop, XIMONLEE and HAIZHE-WANG - were invited to create a visual fashion feast.Along with the dynamic nature of the event, it was also graced by the presence of the General Manager of WeWork Greater China Alan Ai, Chief Growth Officer of SECOO Ren Guanjun and the founder of XCOMMONS, Zhang Ying. Poised with the rising influence of Chinese fashion and the fashion boom, the event also serves to act as a springboard in creating opportunities for homegrown designers on local soil while revolving around the "Created in China" theme.Fueling original Chinese designs, WeWork's "Created in China" is the company's key initiative to encourage greater innovation while supporting China's "Upgraded Development Driven by Mass Entrepreneurship and Innovation."Hot on the heels of the WeWork Creator Award Finals in China, WeWork will launch a series of events this year to bolster its "Created in China" initiative, while also providing Chinese creators with the ability to leverage the platform's diverse advantages and community resources empowered by its global creator community. Through extensive support for Chinese enterprises, including verticals such as fashion, lifestyle, technology, culture, women's rights and various other industries, this initiative encompasses the opening move in going global and delivering its long-term commitment to the Chinese market."This year marks the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening up. In the past four decades, China has shown huge potential through its economic achievements and development. Transforming from 'Made in China' to 'Created in China' within a few decades, China has already become an indispensable force in driving innovation worldwide," said Alan Ai. "With WeWork always committed to driving innovation in local communities while building a strong local team since its entry into China, WeWork is now at its turning point of development. In 2018, WeWork China will continue to work with more local partners, providing more Chinese creators with support and resources while helping 'Created in China' go global."This fashion extravaganza, with the theme "Created in China," took place at WeWork's Weihai Road location in Shanghai. The Weihai Road location, one of China's flagship locations that gained popularity among WeWork's global community, features a spectacularly designed interior framed by distinctive architecture. Famous bartenders were also invited by WeWork's partner SECOO to this extravaganza where they presented a new pre-mixed cocktail brand called 24/7 by SECOO, a pre-mixed cocktail drink that guests can sip in a relaxing atmosphere. Designed to create a pleasing, enjoyable lifestyle for urbanites that transports them to "futuristic cities," 24/7 by SECOO is well-aligned with WeWork's consistent advocacy for humanizing life and work styles.By actively working with more local partners, this gives a broader range of development support to Chinese creativity and "Created in China." This is the original purpose of WeWork's "Created in China" commitment to being rooted in China while supporting the long-term development of "Created in China." Not only does WeWork help designers with branding in collaboration with local partners, the three designers are also able to gain access to the global community and its services through the sponsorship of one-year global WeWork membership benefits, as well as access to resource networks with 248,000 members.Acting as a backbone for brands to grow locally while driving their overseas cultural influence and business expansion, WeWork aims to amplify its efforts in continuing to build a broader global creator community. Boasting 253 locations in 74 cities and 22 countries across the world, the WeWork creator community network will help emerging creatives enter local markets seamlessly while connecting them with like-minded creators across geographical borders to help unleash their potential.While providing a supportive platform for international enterprises to accelerate growth in China, WeWork is also strengthening the "Created in China" cooperation with China's strong local partners, such as Hony Capital, Sino-Ocean Group and Zhima Credit under Ant Financial. WeWork and Zhima Credit introduced a deposit-free credit office community in March 2018, as a first of its kind in the world, to foster the power of innovation. WeWork also officially launched large enterprise member service offerings in April to further support big Chinese enterprises in innovation-driven development with its custom space solutions.The first WeWork Creator Awards China wrapped up in May, and successfully rewarded Chinese creators by integrating an intensive experience and innovation in China. Moving forward, WeWork will continue to embrace the government's push to spark innovative dreams for creators in Chinese culture and local design fields, as well as diversify to more industries including technology, art and trade, which will be a major factor in driving the "Created in China" campaign to flourish.