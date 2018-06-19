Striker Harry Kane takes to world stage

England striker Harry Kane celebrates scoring his side's second goal in the World Cup Group G game against Tunisia on Monday in Volgograd, Russia. Photo: VCG

England captain ­Harry Kane declared his arrival on soccer's biggest stage when he scored twice, including a stoppage-time winner, in a dramatic 2-1 victory over ­Tunisia as his team launched their World Cup campaign on Monday.Just when it looked like the "Three Lions" were going to extend their disappointing run in World Cup tournaments, Kane stooped at the far post to head home in the 91st minute.Mindful of Cristiano Ronaldo's hat trick for Portugal against Spain on Friday and doubles for Spaniard Diego Costa, also in that match, and Belgium's ­Romelu Lukaku, Kane is the first England ­player to score twice in a World Cup game since Gary Lineker in 1990.England had promised to launch their campaign with attacking soccer and they tore into Tunisia from the start of the Group G game, their red-shirted players buzzing into open spaces.Tunisia were opened up repeatedly by England early on, especially on the right flank with Kieran Trippier posing attacking menace with his pace and incisive crosses.Kane put England deservedly ahead in the 11th minute when Tunisia keeper Mouez Hassen could only palm a strong header by John Stones toward the striker who coolly netted.But England were otherwise let down by a lack of composure in front of goal.England paid the price for their wastefulness when the North Africans, who had barely begun to press forward, were awarded a penalty before the break.Defender Kyle Walker swung an arm behind him, catching Fakhreddine Ben Youssef in the face, and Colombian referee Wilmar Roldan pointed to the spot.Ferjani Sassi scored low to the right of England keeper Jordan Pickford in the 35th minute.England had penalty claims of their own turned down before struggling to maintain their intensity after halftime. Tunisia looked more comfortable as they sat back in defense, only to be undone by Kane in the 91st minute.From a Trippier corner, a glancing header from Harry Maguire found the skipper at the back post and Kane cleverly nodded home.