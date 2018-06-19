Smuggler stopped with over 6,000 memory cards taped to her chest, crotch

A woman was caught with more than 6,000 memory cards strapped to her torso after she tried to smuggle them into the Chinese mainland from Hong Kong.



Shatoujiao Customs in Shenzhen stopped the woman attempting to cross the Zhongying Street checkpoint on June 8.



Officers discovered the woman, who was not identified in reports, covered in 6,610 memory cards taped to her breasts, abdomen and groin.



The next day, another woman was stopped similarly smuggling electronics through the checkpoint, officers said.



The woman tried to mule a total of 2,395 memory cards taped to her ankles. She also was found with a total of four iPhones, two of them hidden in her shoes.



Smuggling electronic goods is a common offense at border checkpoints of China's special economic zones. Many attempt to bring in goods purchased cheaply in Hong Kong by taping them to their bodies.



