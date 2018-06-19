Pair gets prison for posing as cops

Two men in Northwest China who for nearly a year managed to impersonate police officers - despite a hit and run with a real squad car - have been sentenced.



A Xi'an city court handed the suspect surnamed Li a 20-month stint for posing as a cop in order to solicit small bribes from truck drivers.



His accomplice, surnamed Cheng, received 16 months, media reported.



Wearing police uniforms and driving rented cars with fake plates, the pair scammed numerous truck drivers between October 2016 and June 2017, the court found.



The men would approach resting drivers parked on roadsides and threaten to issue citations for illegal parking unless they were paid a bribe between 50 yuan ($7.73) and 200 yuan each.



In December 2016, the duo had approached another victim when they caught the attention of a patrolling Xi'an officer.



They rammed the policeman's car and fled the scene.



Police caught up with the pair in June 2017 and charged them with impersonating law enforcement and fraud.



sanqin.com

