China women’s soccer squad gets social media shout out during World Cup Russia

News about the China women's national soccer team winning a spot in the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019 has once again kicked up attention on Sina Weibo.



The post from April announcing the team's 3:0 win over the Philippines was forwarded more than 50,000 times and received over 6,000 comments recently amid the ongoing World Cup in Russia.



Although announced two months ago, Chinese fans once again took the opportunity to congratulate the women's squad - the first to be confirmed for the Women's World Cup 2019.



Many also voiced their thorough disappointment over the men's absence from the ongoing World Cup tournament in Russia.



"It's not to say that Chinese football isn't good, it's just the men's team that's no good," Sina Weibo user "Suanli raki" commented.



But like most of the world, China is embracing the World Cup even without a team in the race. Or as famed Chinese news anchor and commentator Bai Yansong recently put it, "With the exception of the Chinese men's team, all other Chinese are participating in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia."



Chinese fans purchased more than 40,000 tickets to World Cup Russia matches, according to official data from fifa.com.





