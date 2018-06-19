Jay Chou launches sport platform for basketball fans

Jay Chou and other guests at the JYB establishment event. Photo: Courtesy of JYB

The famous Chinese singer Jay Chou announced the establishment of JYB in Beijing on June 12 in collaboration with the sports company Zhonghui Sport and sport competition organizer Brossports. JYB is a public basketball competition platform with a mixture of basketball, music and other entertainment. Eight teams will be formed to join in the first JYB's competition and the winning team will receive 1 million yuan ($156,000) as a reward.