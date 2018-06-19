Kiamusze Tongjiang Sino-Russian Border Cultural Festival to kick off

The Vice Mayor of Tongjiang Liu Li gives a speech. Photo: Courtesy of Tongjiang government





The Kiamusze Tongjiang Sino-Russian Border Cultural Festival will be in full swing from July 4 to October 14 in several cities in the region including Tongjiang, Heilongjiang Province.The initiative of this event is to promote the bilateral interaction in music, arts and sports. Performers from both sides will present songs and dances from their regions, and the event will strengthen ties."We trust that with the successful launch of the event, the bilateral interaction and collaboration in varied sectors will be prompted and the achievements of cultural exchanges and economic and trade cooperation will be presented," Vice Mayor of Tongjiang Liu Li said.