Observatory for detecting cosmic rays under construction in Sichuan, SW China

Aerial photo taken on June 19, 2018 shows the Water Cherenkov Detector in the Large High Altitude Air Shower Observatory (LHAASO) which is under construction in Daocheng County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. An observatory for detecting cosmic rays is being built in Sichuan Province. The project, known as the LHAASO, is located in mountains of the eastern part of Qinghai-Tibet Plateau at an average altitude of 4,410 meters. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Aerial photo taken on June 19, 2018 shows the Large High Altitude Air Shower Observatory (LHAASO) under construction in Daocheng County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. An observatory for detecting cosmic rays is being built in Sichuan Province. The project, known as the LHAASO, is located in mountains of the eastern part of Qinghai-Tibet Plateau at an average altitude of 4,410 meters. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Aerial photo taken on June 19, 2018 shows the Muon Detectors in the Large High Altitude Air Shower Observatory (LHAASO)

Aerial photo taken on June 19, 2018 shows the Electromagnetic Particle Detectors in the Large High Altitude Air Shower Observatory (LHAASO)