Lingling ancient town opens to public in C China's Hunan

Folk artists demonstrate intangible cultural heritage female script Nv Shu to visitors in Lingling ancient town in Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province, June 17, 2018. The Lingling ancient town which comprises Liu Zongyuan former residence and studios for displaying intangible cultural heritage opened to the public on Monday. (Xinhua/Liu Yongzhen)

People visit Lingling ancient town in Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province, June 18, 2018. The Lingling ancient town which comprises Liu Zongyuan former residence and studios for displaying intangible cultural heritage opened to the public on Monday. (Xinhua/Liu Yongzhen)

People visit Lingling ancient town in Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province, June 18, 2018. The Lingling ancient town which comprises Liu Zongyuan former residence and studios for displaying intangible cultural heritage opened to the public on Monday. (Xinhua/Liu Yongzhen)

Opening ceremony is held in Lingling ancient town in Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province, June 18, 2018. The Lingling ancient town which comprises Liu Zongyuan former residence and studios for displaying intangible cultural heritage opened to the public on Monday. (Xinhua/Liu Yongzhen)





Vendors make snacks in Lingling ancient town in Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province, June 17, 2018. The Lingling ancient town which comprises Liu Zongyuan former residence and studios for displaying intangible cultural heritage opened to the public on Monday. (Xinhua/Liu Yongzhen)