Every match is like a ‘final’ for Germany

Germany must win their next two World Cup matches against Sweden and South Korea but that will require a total change in attitude and not an overhaul of the lineup, Germany captain Manuel Neuer said Tuesday.



The world champions suffered a shock 1-0 opening Group F loss to Mexico that has put them on the back foot ahead of their game against Sweden on Saturday in Sochi.



The Swedes won their opener against the Koreans and, like Mexico, have three points.



"The coach knows the situation that we are in now [is dire]. [Every match is like a] ­final [from now on]," goalkeeper Neuer told a news conference, delayed by almost an hour due to ongoing team discussions. "We are frustrated and disappointed. Now it is up to us to react."



"Now we have to show what made us strong in the past. We are convinced we can do it."



The Germans had lost to Austria and narrowly beat Saudi Arabia with two unconvincing performances in their final warm-up games before arriving in Russia.



But instead of noticing the red flags and fine-tuning their game, they left their central defenders completely exposed to the speedy Mexicans, who took full advantage of it.





