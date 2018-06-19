Magna, BAIC venture

Canadian global automotive supplier Magna International on Monday signed an agreement with Beijing Automotive Group Co (BAIC Group), China's largest new-energy vehicle (NEV) maker, to set up two joint ventures to engineer and build NEVs in China, the world's largest market for these vehicles.



According to the agreement, the new joint ventures are expected to take over an existing BAIC manufacturing plant in Zhenjiang, East China's Jiangsu Province. The vehicles are expected to roll off the assembly line in 2020, with an annual capacity of 180,000 vehicles.



Magna has 340 manufacturing operations and 93 product development, engineering and sales centers in 28 countries and regions.





