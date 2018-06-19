Car networking guideline

2018/6/19

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has released a guideline on China's car networking industry standard systems, stating that standards should be in place by 2020.

Based on information and telecommunications technology, car networking is a new industry that provides comprehensive information about vehicles, transportation and the internet.

According to a statement on the ministry's website on Tuesday, it aims to accelerate the formation of standards for self-driving vehicles, electronic products for cars and other key issues.



 



