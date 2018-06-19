Country Garden’s HK listing

Country Garden Services Holdings Co was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Tuesday, taking the company's property business into the global capital market, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Tuesday.



The opening price was HK$10 ($1.27) when the market opened, with total market valuation reaching as high as HK$25 billion, ranking top in the sector at the bourse, said the report. Its price remained unchanged at HK$10 at closing.



Country Garden Services is a leading domestic residential property services provider. Its business covers more than 260 cities in China.



