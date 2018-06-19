Entrepreneurs predict China could catch up with US in investment, innovation

China might catch up with the US, which has the lead so far in venture capital investment, entrepreneurs attending a forum in Beijing said Monday.



At the "China's Innovation Revolution" forum, they gave examples of ride-sharing conglomerate Didi Chuxing and electronic device provider Xiaomi, both of which have attracted billions of US dollars in equity financing.



The forum was organized by Silicon Dragon, a Silicon Valley-based group providing insights to tech innovation centers.



The event which drew over 200 entrepreneurs and venture capitalists, was aimed at exploring investment opportunities in China and the US.



Hans Tung, managing partner of venture capital firm GGV Capital, said over the past decade, Chinese e-commerce sector has become a leader domestically and globally.



Super apps, better service and higher efficiency driven by the go-and-get-it attitude of giants like Alibaba, Meituan and Xiaomi might spearhead a new growth wave, which would enable China to surpass the United States, Tung said.



Xiaomi has set up localized production bases in India.



Xinhua

