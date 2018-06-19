China urges US to be more rational on trade issue

China on Tuesday urged the United States to be more rational concerning the ongoing trade issue and to stop undermining the interests of others as well as itself.Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a question on US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's recent speech at the Detroit Economic Club.According to reports, Pompeo blamed China's economic and trade policy for the trade issue in his speech Monday and said the United States will respond to "protect American property.""The spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce has already declared China's solemn position on the economy and trade," said Geng, pointing out that the US has confused right and wrong and the purpose of the accusation is to disguise its unilateralism and protectionism policy."Treating the consensus reached by both sides with complete disregard, the United States has recently been back and forth and has finally ignited a trade war," said Geng, reiterating that this move not only decreases trust, but also undermines the interests of the Chinese and American people, the interests of companies of both countries and the interests of people all over the world."China does not want a trade war, but it does not fear one," said Geng, stressing China will continue to take effective measures to safeguard the interests of the nation and its people and firmly uphold economic globalization and the multilateral trading system."No matter how the external environment changes, China will follow the established rhythm, stick to the vision of development for the people, unwaveringly advance reform and opening up, promote high-quality economic development, and accelerate the development of a modern economy," Geng said.