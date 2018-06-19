Maozhuang Town's handmade brooms sold to many foreign markets

A man makes a broom at a broom professional cooperative in Maozhuang Town of Laoting County, north China's Hebei Province, June 19, 2018. Maozhuang Town has a long history in handmade brooms. In recent years, the town has set up several professional cooperatives on broom to manage this specialty industry intensively. At present, brooms produced in the town have been sold to many foreign markets such as South Korea and Japan, with annual export earnings reaching over 20 million yuan (3.09 mln U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

