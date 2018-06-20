UN Human Rights Council president stresses importance of strong, vibrant Council after US withdrawal

The President of the UN Human Rights Council Vojislav Suc on Tuesday stressed that it is essential that we uphold a strong and vibrant Council in times when the value and strength of multilateralism and human rights are being challenged on a daily basis.



In an statement issued right after the announcement of the withdrawal of the United States from the UN Human rights Council, the UN official said the Council should be recognized as a central part of the United Nations for the 21st century.



"Today I learned of the decision by the United States to withdraw its membership from the Human Rights Council," he said at the beginning of the statement, adding that it is the prerogative of any member state to take such a decision.



He stressed that over the past 12 years, the UN Human Rights Council has tackled numerous human rights situations and issues, keeping them in sharp focus.



"In many senses, the Council serves as an early warning system by sounding the alarm bells ahead of impending or worsening crises. Its actions lead to meaningful results for the countless human rights victims worldwide, those the Council serves," he noted.



According to the official, the Human Rights Council provides a unique setting to hear a wide range of views, including those which other organizations are unable or unwilling to discuss.



The matter of filling the vacancy left in the Council membership through the US decision will need to be addressed by the United Nations General Assembly, he added.



The UN Human Rights Council is currently holding its 38th session, which just opened on Monday and will last until July 6.

