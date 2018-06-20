China committed to cooperation for better space governance: China's envoy to UN

China is committed to cooperation for a common development in outer space, which is a new domain for promoting the well-being of all mankind, said Shi Zhongjun, China's envoy to UN in Vienna, on Tuesday.
After more than 60 years of hard work, China has established a comprehensive, systematic, and advanced aerospace scientific, technological and industrial system, and has become an important emerging force in the exploration and use of outer space, said the Chinese envoy.
Shi said China is committed to cooperation for better space governance, noting China dedicates to cooperation with nations in promoting development in outer space, and would like to share with the others.
"We shall work together to promote sustainable development in outer space and make the 'cake' bigger," he said.
Shi noted, at the same time, the "cake" should be shared fairly, benefiting more countries especially developing countries by narrowing the "space divide" through cooperation.
He said China greatly supports the United Nations Platform for Space-based Information for Disaster Management and Emergency Response and provides remote sensing information for disaster relief after the Indian Ocean tsunami and Ecuador earthquake
. China and France are engaged in jointly developing a satellite to monitor climate change.
China last month announced the opening up of its future space station for cooperation with all UN member states.
Shi made the speech in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the first UN Outer Space Conference.