Israeli settlement activities continue in occupied Palestinian territory: UN envoy

Israel has taken no steps to cease settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory as demanded by Security Council Resolution 2344, said Nickolay Mladenov, the UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, on Tuesday.



Some 3,500 housing units in settlements in Area C of the occupied West Bank were advanced, approved or tendered during the period from March 26 to June 12, Mladenov told the Security Council.



One-third of those units are in settlements in outlying locations deep in the West Bank, he said.



No advancements, approvals or tenders were made in occupied East Jerusalem, said the UN envoy.



During this period, there was an overall increase in demolitions across Area C in the West Bank compared with the previous reporting period. The authorities demolished or seized 84 Palestinian-owned structures, resulting in the displacement of some 67 people and potentially affected the livelihoods of 4,500 others, he said.



"I reiterate that all settlement activity is illegal under international law. It continues to undermine the practical prospects for establishing a viable Palestinian state and erodes remaining hopes for peace," said Mladenov.

