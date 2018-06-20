Laos appreciates China's support in youth work

A Lao Youth Union leader said on Tuesday that the Lao side appreciates China's support in its youth work.



The ninth group of Chinese young volunteers to Laos has arrived in the country and will offer a six-month service in education, medical care, sports and communications, etc.



The volunteers come from China's Shanghai city, from sectors of radio broadcasting, Chinese language teaching to healthcare, computer, and sports.



They will be deployed to the Lao central youth league, Mahosot Hospital, the National Radio Station, schools, among others, as volunteers for half a year.



At a team handing-over ceremony held in here on Tuesday, Nuanthong Souvanvixay, chief of the office of the Lao Youth Union Central Committee expressed his gratitude to the support of the Chinese government to Laos' youth work.



In the past years, Chinese volunteers have contributed greatly to the work of Lao relevant sectors with their selfless work, and it is believed that the Chinese young volunteers will carry forward the fine tradition of the previous volunteer groups so as to further promote work in relevant sectors in Laos and to contribute to the friendship between Laos and China, Nuanthong said.



Economic and commercial counselor of the Chinese embassy to Laos Wang Qihui said the Chinese youth volunteers are enthusiastic to contribute to the friendship between the two countries and the communication between the two peoples.



It is hoped that the Chinese young volunteers will overcome difficulties and make efforts to contribute to the cultural exchanges between the two countries, Wang said.

