Russia, South Korea to discuss economic cooperation, Korean Peninsula issue

Russian and South Korean officials will discuss economic cooperation and the Korean Peninsula
issue during the upcoming visit of South Korean President Moon Jae-in
, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said Tuesday.
"We will seek economic cooperation with South Korea, which is our second largest trading partner in Asia after China," Morgulov told reporters, adding that the two sides will also exchange views on the Korean Peninsula issue.
Earlier this month, the Kremlin announced that Moon will pay an official visit to Russia on June 21-23 at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin. The Blue House confirmed the visit.
According to the Kremlin, the two leaders will host high-level talks on June 22 on the further development of Russia-South Korea relations in political, trade and economic, and humanitarian spheres.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that there will be discussions in a narrow format, expanded talks, protocol events, signing of documents and a statement for the media.