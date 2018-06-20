China to play important role on peace of Korean Peninsula: S. Korean foreign minister

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said Wednesday that China is expected to play an important role on issues of peace and security on the Korean Peninsula
.
Kang made the remarks in a press conference for foreign correspondents in Seoul, saying that the visit by top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un to Beijing will contribute to realizing the shared goal of denuclearization and a lasting peace settlement.
"China has an important role to play on issues of peace and security on the Korean Peninsula," said Kang.
Kang expected the DPRK leader's dialogue in Beijing to contribute to realizing the shared goal of denuclearization and achievement of lasting peace on the peninsula.
"We are watching closely to see the outcome of this latest move in Chairman Kim's new-found diplomatic activism," said the top South Korean diplomat.