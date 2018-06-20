Myanmar resets mid-July for holding Panglong peace conference

Myanmar has reset the second week of July for holding the third meeting of the 21st Century Panglong Peace Conference and preparations are underway for the session, the official Global New Light of Myanmar reported Wednesday.



Secretary of the Union Peace Dialogue Joint Committee U Khin Zaw Oo told a preparatory meeting held in Nay Pyi Taw Tuesday that there remains 19 points to be discussed in the upcoming session, covering political, economic, social and land sectors.



On Feb. 13, the New Mon State Party and the Lahu Democratic Union signed the Nationwide Cease fire Accord (NCA) with the government, becoming the first two armed groups joining the NCA in time of the incumbent government, led by the National League for Democracy.



The join-in signing of them to the government's NCA has brought the total of such signatories to 10 since the first signing with eight armed groups on Oct. 15, 2015.



In April's peace negotiation between the government and the Kayinni National Progressive Party (KNPP), which represents the third armed group the incumbent government targets, the KNPP pledged commitment to joining the NCA as soon as possible.



Following the 2015 initiation of the NCA, the 21st Century Panglong Peace Conferences were held twice during the incumbent government in August 2016 and May 2017 respectively.



The upcoming third meeting of the Panglong Peace Conference is expected to further discuss unfinished fundamental principles on federalism as well as the formulation of new principles for the establishment of a federal union.

