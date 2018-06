Annual congregation prepared in Jammu, winter capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir

A boy arranges traditional earthen lamps at Kheer Bhawani temple during preparations for an annual congregation, in Jammu, the winter capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, on June 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Stringer)

A boy arranges traditional earthen lamps at Kheer Bhawani temple during preparations for an annual congregation, in Jammu, the winter capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, on June 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Stringer)

A boy arranges traditional earthen lamps at Kheer Bhawani temple during preparations for an annual congregation, in Jammu, the winter capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, on June 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Stringer)