People earn income from making rose sauce in China's Xinjiang

Flower grower Ruz and his wife Tajinisa weigh rose petals used for making rose sauce at a village in Hotan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, June 6, 2018. People in the village are good at making rose sauce, and that is an important source of income for them. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

Flower grower Ruz and his wife Tajinisa pick rose petals used for making rose sauce at a village in Hotan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, June 6, 2018. People in the village are good at making rose sauce, and that is an important source of income for them. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

Flower grower Ruz and his wife Tajinisa show their handmade rose sauces at a village in Hotan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, June 6, 2018. People in the village are good at making rose sauce, and that is an important source of income for them. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

Flower grower Ruz prepares rose petals used for making rose sauce at a village in Hotan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, June 6, 2018. People in the village are good at making rose sauce, and that is an important source of income for them. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

Flower grower Tajinisa makes rose sauce at a village in Hotan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, June 6, 2018. People in the village are good at making rose sauce, and that is an important source of income for them. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

Flower grower Ruz and his wife Tajinisa make rose sauce at a village in Hotan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, June 6, 2018. People in the village are good at making rose sauce, and that is an important source of income for them. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)