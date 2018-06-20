UN chief urges solidarity, compassion, action in message for World Refugee Day

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday urged solidarity, compassion and action in his message for the World Refugee Day to be observed on June 20.



"On World Refugee Day, we must all think about what more we can do to help. The answer begins with unity and solidarity," he said.



"Today, more than 68 million people around the world are refugees or internally displaced as a result of conflict or persecution. That is equivalent to the population of the world's 20th largest country," he said.



Last year, someone was displaced every two seconds, mostly in poorer countries, said the secretary-general.



"I am deeply concerned to see more and more situations where refugees are not receiving the protection they need and to which they are entitled. We need to re-establish the integrity of the international refugee protection regime," he said, noting that "in today's world, no community or country providing safe refuge to people fleeing war or persecution should be alone and unsupported."



"We stand together, or we fail," the UN chief stressed.



This year, a global compact on refugees will be presented to the United Nations General Assembly. It offers a way forward and recognizes the contributions that refugees make to the societies hosting them, according to the secretary-general.



"As long as there are wars and persecution, there will be refugees. On World Refugee Day, I ask you to remember them. Their story is one of resilience, perseverance and courage," he said.



"Ours must be of solidarity, compassion and action," Guterres said.

