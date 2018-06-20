Modern creations, traditional costumes staged in Xi'an, NW China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/6/20 11:36:59

Models present creations during a fashion show in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 19, 2018. Both modern creations and traditional costumes of the Tang Dynasty (618-907) were presented in the show. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)


 

Posted in: CHINA
