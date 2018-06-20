Adult Australian gannets arrive on shores to prepare for courtship season

Australian gannets perch on the cliff in Muriwai Beach, New Zealand, June 19, 2018. Starting from June of each year, adult Australian gannets arrive on the shores of Muriwai gradually for preparations of upcoming courtship season. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

