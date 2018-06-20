India, Australia hold anti-terrorism meeting

India and Australia held a key meeting to discuss various aspects of terrorism and the ways to combat financing of terrorism, an official statement issued by the external affairs ministry said Tuesday.



As strategic partners, the two sides discussed contemporary counter-terrorism challenges such as radicalization and violent extremism, the use of internet for terror purposes, and foreign terrorist fighters, at their tenth meeting of the joint working group on counter-terrorism, the statement said.



Both sides assessed and exchanged views on prevailing terrorism threats in their respective regions.



The two sides also agreed to further strengthen counter-terrorism cooperation through regular exchange of information, capacity building efforts, mutual legal assistance, sharing of best practices on countering violent extremism and cooperating in multilateral fora such as the United Nations and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).



The next meeting of the Indo-Aussie joint working group on counter-terrorism will be held in Australia in 2019.

