Thai PM to visit Britain, France to attract investment

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is scheduled to visit Britain and France from June 20 to 25, during which he will showcase Thailand's economic potential and investment opportunities, the Thai foreign ministry announced on Tuesday in a statement released to media.
The prime minister will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak, Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai and other ministers as well as high-level officials, including representatives from the Thai business sector.
According to the statement, Prayut is set to meet British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday and French President Emmanuel Macron
on June 25.
Bilateral discussions will be held between Prayut and the two European leaders on strengthening strategic partnership in areas of mutual interest as well as exchanges of views on a wide range of topics, including regional and international issues.
The statement mentioned that in London and Paris, the Thai prime minister will launch the "Roadshows on Thailand 4.0" to promote Thailand's economic potential and investment opportunities among high-profile British and French investors, particularly those with interest in investing in target industries of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).
Thailand 4.0 is a strategy put forward by Prayut's government aiming to transform Thailand into an innovation and technology driven economy while EEC, a special economic zone set up in three southeastern Thai provinces to develop high-valued industries, is the flagship project to realize the strategy.