Gov't agencies reach wider audience through new media

A middle-aged Chinese official recently found many fans on popular short video sharing platform, Douyin, for a 15-second performance with animation.



"This is by far the cutest short video from an official account," reads one comment.



The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission video, featuring its media center director Mao Yixiang, encourages people to help in the agency's supervision and administration work.



Since its release about 10 days ago, the video has received more than 40,000 likes and the account has attracted 192,000 followers.



Government agencies are opening accounts in Douyin, also known as Tik Tok outside China, to improve their mass communication. Nearly 200 government agencies have opened accounts in less than a month, and their video clips have been viewed over 1.6 billion times altogether.



The Central Committee of the Communist Youth League of China and the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the Communist Party of China Central Committee are among the earliest to open accounts. Many of their videos have been played over 100 million times.



Beijing Public Security Bureau's anti-terror and special weapons team's account "Beijing SWAT" has received more than 9 million likes after a short video of an anti-terror drill was uploaded. The 15-second video has been viewed over 100 million times.



"Government accounts are reaching wider fields in Douyin, with more and more diverse content," said Zhi Ying, the marketing manager of the app.



Launched in September 2016, Douyin allows users to create their own short music videos, and instantly gains wide popularity especially among young users.



"A more genial style can help these agencies better interact with the people," said Wang Wei, a professor at the Chinese Academy of Governance, noting that the communication environment has changed.



China's online population hit 770 million last year, and 750 million people use mobile phones to access the internet, making up 97.5 percent of the online population, according to a report by the China Internet Network Information Center.



"Compared with old-style communication, new media platforms are more light-hearted and creative, and more likely to attract people's interest," said Shen Guolin of Fudan Development Institute, a Shanghai-based think-tank.



"While online platforms combine information disclosure, social governance and public service, the government is moving into the new media age," said Shen.

