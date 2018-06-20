White House deputy chief of staff to leave office

The White House said Tuesday that deputy chief of staff Joe Hagin is leaving his post for the private sector.



Hagin led the advance team for President Donald Trump's summit with top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim Jong Un in Singapore last week.



His departure further raises the unprecedented staff turnover in the Trump administration.



In a statement, Trump said Hagin has been "a huge asset" to his administration.



According to the White House, Hagin committed to serve as deputy chief of staff for one year and ultimately decided to stay for 18 months. He will step down on July 6.



Hagin, 62, has been one of the most experienced advisers at the Trump White House. He had also served presidential administrations of Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush.

